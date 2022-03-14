Swanton: Misti-Lyn Morin Charged with Illegal Gun Possession

Swanton Woman, Misti-Lyn Morin Charged with Illegal Gun Possession

(STL.News) The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Misti-Lyn Morin, 42, of Swanton, Vermont, has been charged by criminal complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Vermont with being an unlawful user of a controlled substance who possessed firearms.

According to the complaint, Morin is addicted to cocaine base and, on February 1 and 2, 2022, possessed an Anderson Manufacturing rifle and a Beretta handgun at her River Street residence in violation of federal law. According to court filings, Morin has also admitted that cocaine base was being sold from her home in Swanton.

Court records indicate Morin was arrested on March 11. She had her initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle this afternoon. Morin was ordered detained until a hearing on Thursday, March 17, during which the Court will consider the government’s motion for Morin to be detained pending trial.

The case is being investigated by the Vermont State Police.

Morin is represented by Karen Shingler, Esq., of Burlington. The prosecutor is Assistant United States Attorney Michael P. Drescher.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today