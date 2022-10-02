Suzlon Energy to trade ex-rights on Monday for its 5:21 rights issue

Shares of will trade ex-rights on Monday for its rights issue of 5 shares for every 21 shares held by the shareholder.

Last week, the company announced that its board has decided to issue equity shares of the company via a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company.

The total number of equity shares and rights issue size is 240 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 5 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 1,200 crore, said the company in a BSE filing.

The issue price for the offer is fixed at Rs 5 (including a premium of Rs 3 per equity share), which is at a discount of 43% to the last trading session’s closing price of Rs 8.7. Of the Rs 5, the initial payment of Rs 2.5 per equity shares is due at the time of application, and the balance Rs 2.5 per equity share is due on subsequent call(s).

Through the rights issue, the company looks to raise fresh equity capital and herein instead of going public, the company approaches its existing shareholders.

Suzlon Energy, a smallcap entity with a market capitalization of Rs 8,535 crore, is the country’s leading renewable energy solutions provider.



Last night, the company’s Founder and Chairman Tulsi Tanti, aged 64 years, passed away after a cardiac arrest.

