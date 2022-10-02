Suzlon Energy chairman Tulsi Tanti passes away

He is survived by his daughter Nidhi and son Pranav.
Tanti spearheaded the wind revolution in India with the founding of
Energy in 1995. He envisioned the opportunity in the Indian renewable energy industry at a time when the global wind energy market was dominated by international players and characterised by expensive and complicated technologies that were largely unviable for traditional businesses.
Instituting a new business model, he conceptualised the end-to-end solution to create realistic avenues for businesses to ‘Go Green’ and thus emerged as a strategic partner in developing sustainable businesses.
Under Tanti’s leadership, the company established and went beyond benchmarks, emerging as a prominent player in the global renewable energy market.
His vision led to Suzlon setting up its R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India that employ over 200 engineers.