Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery: 3200 Block M Street – Reward Offered

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:01 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, one suspect brandished a firearm towards a store employee and demanded property and US currency. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

