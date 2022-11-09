Suspected people smugglers arrested in London raid on behalf of Belgian authorities



Two suspected people smugglers were arrested on Wednesday as part of an international crackdown on immigration crime. The men are being questioned over facilitating small boats crossings. Met detectives worked with immigration enforcement officers to arrest the London-based pair on behalf of Belgian authorities, the Home Office said. They are believed to be part of an organised crime gang operating between Belgium, France and the UK, The 29-year-old and 42-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration and taken into custody following the predawn raid on Wednesday morning. Read MoreA linked suspect was also arrested in France in the operation, which was overseen by Europol. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said: “This operation shows our determination to dismantle the people-smuggling gangs that are orchestrating illegal immigration to the UK.“Close intelligence cooperation with our European partners is vital to prevent illegal crossings and ensure those profiting from these dangerous journeys face the consequences of their despicable actions.”The arrests follow an international investigation conducted by UK, French and Belgian authorities. The Metropolitan has started extradition proceedings for both suspects as part of a wider investigation.Stephen Blackwell, Assistant Director for Criminal and Financial Investigations, Immigration Enforcement said: “We are committed to disrupting the activity of people smugglers and will continue to work hard with our law enforcement partners across Europe to bring them to justice.”