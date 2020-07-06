Suspect Sought in Sexual Abuse Offense by MPD – Reward Offered

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in the 1400 block of Perry Place, Northwest.

At approximately 3:43 am, the suspect approached the victim and engaged in an unwanted sexual act with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as possibly being a Hispanic male, 5’1’’ in height, black hair and around 40 years of age.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

