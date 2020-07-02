Suspect Sought in Robbery at 800 Block of 4th Street, Northwest

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 29, 2020, in the 800 block of 4th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:46 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim refused and the suspect assaulted the victim. The suspect stole property from the victim’s vehicle then fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

