Suspect Sought in Robbery: 900 Bladensburg Road – Reward Offered

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Monday, July 6, 2020, in the 900 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 10:47 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect pushed an unknown object into the victim’s back and demanded the victim’s property. The victim refused and the suspect assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

