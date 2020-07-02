Suspect sought in Copper Theft Investigation by Richmond police

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Richmond Police Department detectives need the public’s assistance to identify the male in the photos who may have information about recent copper thefts in the Blackwell neighborhood.

Last week, copper was stolen from a structure in the 1400 block of Bainbridge Street. There have been several thefts of copper from structures in the area over the past months and the male in the photos may have information about these larcenies.

Anyone who can identify the individual in the photos or anyone with information about the copper thefts is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE