Suspect Sought in Assault with Weapon Offense At Riggs Street by MPD

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in the 1300 block of Riggs Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:40 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of the incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

