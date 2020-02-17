Suspect, Shakiya Cruz Arrested, Charged In Fatal Shooting At 11700 Southwest Freeway

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police have arrested a suspect charged in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred at 11700 Southwest Freeway (South U.S. Highway 59) service road about 12:55 p.m. last Friday (February 14).

The suspect, Shakiya Cruz (b/f, 27) is charged with murder in the 339th State District Court.

The identity of the victim is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Officers K. Clark and J. Pickett reported:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting outside a business at the above address. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated he saw a black female shooting at a gray Chevrolet Impala. Following the shooting, the female was observed getting into the vehicle with a male and fleeing the scene.

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, Cruz was among other individuals being questioned in the case. A few hours later, about 11:30 p.m., the Impala was located at an apartment complex at 15250 Gray Ridge Drive. The victim was found in the backseat with apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cruz was subsequently charged and transported to jail.