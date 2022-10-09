Supreme Court will ‘fail people of Scotland’ if it does not allow referendum

SNP president Mike Russell addressed the party’s conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, where he discussed its plans ahead of the ruling.

The court will hear arguments this week after a referral from the Lord Advocate on a prospective Bill legislating for a referendum.

Mr Russell told delegates: “If the Supreme Court rules in our favour, then it will be on October 19 next year.

“And if the Supreme Court fails the people of Scotland, then we will rise to that challenge too, and put our case at the next general election, whenever that is.

“That’s a choice that has to be made if Scotland is to escape from the downward spiral of Tory and Labour governments exploiting but ignoring Scotland.”