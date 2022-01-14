Sung Kim’s Calls with ROK Special Representative Noh

Special Representative for the DPRK Kim’s Calls with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative Noh and Japanese Director General Funakoshi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim held separate calls on January 11 with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro and ROK Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk to discuss bilateral and trilateral cooperation following the DPRK’s recent ballistic missile launches.

In his calls with Special Representative Noh and Director General Funakoshi, Special Representative Kim assessed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and reaffirmed U.S. commitment to make progress toward the shared goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Special Representative Kim emphasized U.S. condemnation of the DPRK’s January 4 and January 10 (EST) ballistic missile launches, which violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and called on the DPRK to refrain from such destabilizing activities and engage in dialogue with the United States. Special Representative Kim underscored continued U.S. openness to dialogue and diplomacy with the DPRK. He further reiterated Washington’s ironclad commitment to its allies, the ROK and Japan. The January 11 calls were the latest in a number of calls made between the three since January 5.