Sung Kim’s Calls with ROK Special Representative Noh

Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim’s Calls with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative Noh and Japanese Director General Funakoshi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

In separate March 4 calls, Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim discussed the DPRK’s March 4 ballistic missile test with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro and ROK Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk.

Special Representative Kim denounced the DPRK ballistic missile launch as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and a threat to regional stability. He reaffirmed the shared goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and U.S. ironclad commitment to the defense of the ROK and Japan. Special Representative Kim underscored the U.S. commitment to coordination with allies and our continued readiness to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy with the DPRK.