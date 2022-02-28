Sung Kim’s Calls with ROK Special Representative Noh

Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim’s Calls with Republic of Korea Special Representative Noh and Japanese Director General Funakoshi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On February 26, Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim held calls to discuss the DPRK’s February 26 ballistic missile launch with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro and ROK Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk.

Special Representative Kim condemned the launch, which violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and presented a serious threat to regional stability. Special Representative Kim underscored the United States’ continued commitment to close trilateral coordination with our Japanese and ROK allies and readiness to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy with the DPRK. He reaffirmed the shared goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and ironclad U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK and Japan.