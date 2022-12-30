Sundararaman Ramamurthy to join BSE as MD & CEO from January 4

on Friday said that Sundararaman Ramamurthy would assume office as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the exchange effective January 4, for a period of 5 years.

His appointment is subject to the consent of shareholders. The exchange will seek approval from the shareholders through a postal ballot on January 16, BSE said in an exchange filing.

In November, BSE received consent from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to appoint Ramamurthy as the MD and CEO of the exchange.

The top position has been vacant since July when the then MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan resigned from the post to join the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In late July, Chauhan was appointed as MD and CEO of NSE.

With over 20 years of work experience at NSE and as a senior member of the team since its inception, Ramamurthy was responsible for the significant transformation of the Indian capital markets for over two decades.

Having pursued a Bachelor of Science, Ramamurthy is a cost accountant and a member of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

Until recently, he was the MD and Chief Operating Officer in the Indian arm of Bank of America, where his responsibilities included global governance and control of the banking entity in India and the securities segment.

