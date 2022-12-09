Sunak versus the strikes

Rishi Sunak confronted a growing wave of industrial unrest facing the UK with tough new proposals for anti-strike laws, but will they work? We explore how the prime minister is handling the challenges of the winter ahead and whether we’re any closer to a “Sunakism”. Plus, we discuss the Edinburgh Reforms of financial services and whether they will boost growth and help the City of London flourish after Brexit. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with chief UK political columnist Robert Shrimsley, deputy opinion editor Miranda Green, political editor George Parker and business editor Dan Thomas. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk-Follow @SebastianEPayne-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newslettersAudio: BBC / SkyRead a transcript of this episode on FT.com

