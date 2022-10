© Reuters. Newly elected leader of the Conservative Party Rishi Sunak, arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, for an audience with King Charles III where he will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022. Yu



LONDON (Reuters) – Rishi Sunak formally became Britain’s new prime minister on Tuesday after meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace.

He is expected to make a speech outside his Downing Street office shortly.