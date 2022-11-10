Sunak hopes to ‘deepen UK-Irish ties’ after Micheál Martin meeting

Rishi Sunak has said he wants to deepen ties between the UK and Ireland after a “very positive” first face-to-face meeting with the taoiseach, Micheál Martin, before the British-Irish Council summit in Blackpool.He said he was pleased with progress on the Northern Ireland protocol dispute and he was determined to end the impasse over the Stormont assembly.He said: “I think we all recognise that the protocol is having a real impact on the ground, on families, on businesses in Northern Ireland, threatening Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom. And I want to resolve that.“I’m deeply committed to the Belfast Good Friday agreement. I want to see the institutions back up and running in Northern Ireland because that’s what the people in Northern Ireland need and deserve.”He added: “I’m pleased with the progress that we’re making in these early days in this job, and my focus is to try and find a resolution here, get the institutions back up and running.”It is the first time a British prime minister has attended the biannual summit – which was set up under the Good Friday agreement – since Gordon Brown 15 years ago.Downing Street said Sunak wanted to “deepen UK-Irish ties” after relations neared breaking point over Brexit in the past six years.Efforts to rebuild broken relations with Ireland and the EU have already brought more frequent engagement between Dublin and London in the two months since Boris Johnson left Downing Street.Martin said he was delighted to visit the north-west of England before the summit. “The ties with Ireland are strong, from family to football, values and trade, and we’re determined to strengthen those bonds,” he said.Delighted to visit Manchester to meet the Irish community, and hear from some of the innovative firms working with @Entirl.The ties with Ireland are strong, from family to football, values and trade – and we’re determined to strengthen those bonds into the future. pic.twitter.com/vaDidpyJPU— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 10, 2022

The summits are normally attended by the taoiseach and first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as representatives of the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey.The prime minister also met the first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, and the first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, at the summit.Also in attendance were the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, and the levelling up secretary, Michael Gove.