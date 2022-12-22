Sunak appoints Sir Laurie Magnus to fill ethics adviser role



Sir Laurie Magnus has been appointed as Rishi Sunak’s new independent adviser on ministers’ interests, Downing Street has confirmed.The appointment will fill the role of ethics adviser to the Prime Minister, ending the vacancy after Lord Geidt quit under Mr Johnson earlier this year.In a letter to Sir Laurie, Mr Sunak said that the role of an independent adviser played a critically “important role” in Government.“I have sought to identify potential candidates who can demonstrate the critical qualities of integrity and independence, relevant expertise and experience, and an ability to command the trust and confidence of Ministers.“Having discussed the role with you, I am confident that you not only demonstrate these qualities but that you will serve in the role with distinction, in the best traditions of public service.”Read MoreIt is an honour to be asked to carry out the role, and a significant responsibilityMr Sunak had faced questions about the apparent delays in appointing a new ethics adviser after committing to do so in the Tory leadership contest over the summer.Sir Laurie is the current chair of Historic England and will take up the adviser role for a non-renewable five-year term.In a letter to the Prime Minister, he said that an “early priority” would be to scrutinise the declarations of interests by Government ministers.“I will endeavour to discharge the important responsibilities of the role with fairness and integrity, in a manner which inspires the confidence of Ministers, Parliament and the public,” he told Mr Sunak.“I see maintaining that confidence as a critically important element of governance in this country. It is an honour to be asked to carry out the role, and a significant responsibility.”