Sunak and Macron joke on Twitter ahead of England-France clash



Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron both got into the footballing spirit ahead of England’s World Cup quarter-final tie with France.In a light-hearted exchange on Twitter, the French president asked the Prime Minister if he would support France in the semi-final if his side emerged victorious.“Dear Rishi Sunak, looking forward to the game tonight,” Mr Macron tweeted.“If Les Bleus win (they will!), you’ll wish us luck in the semi-final… right?”Mr Sunak responded a few minutes later, tweeting: “Hopefully I won’t have to. But you’ve got a deal.Read More“Look forward to you getting behind the Three Lions in the next round.”The exchange is the latest sign of improved relations between London and Paris, after Mr Sunak’s short-lived predecessor Liz Truss prompted outcry during the Conservative leadership contest by refusing to say whether Mr Macron was a “friend or foe”.While the pair appeared to patch things up later, with Ms Truss attending a meeting of Mr Macron’s European Political Community summit in Prague and labelling him a “friend”, the remarks did little to ease the post-Brexit tensions between the two countries which have also been fuelled by rows about migrant Channel crossings.Mr Sunak has pursued a more positive relationship with France and Europe since taking office, recently describing the need to “reinvigorate” the UK’s relationship with the neighbouring continent even as negotiations about the post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland continue.The Prime Minister met with Mr Macron at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt at the start of November, with a fresh agreement on tackling small boat crossings coming soon after.