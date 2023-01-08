Sun Prairie Man Sentenced to More Than 10 Years for Drug Trafficking

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Daniel Gibbs, 37, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, was sentenced on Friday, January 6, by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 121 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Gibbs pleaded guilty to this charge on September 14, 2022.

Gibbs sold one pound of methamphetamine to a confidential source on three separate occasions at a residence in Sun Prairie in August and September of 2021. On November 10, 2021, agents executed a search warrant at the residence where Gibbs had previously sold methamphetamine to the confidential source. During the search, agents found approximately four pounds of heroin, a kilogram press, and a loaded firearm.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Peterson stated that Gibbs had committed “a very serious drug trafficking crime” by distributing significant quantities of methamphetamine and heroin. Judge Peterson also noted that Gibbs had previously served substantial time in federal prison for a violent crime involving kidnapping and extortion.

The charge against Gibbs is the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Sun Prairie Police Department. The investigation was conducted and funded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a multi-agency task force that coordinates long-term narcotics trafficking investigations. The prosecution of the case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.