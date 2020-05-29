Sun Prairie Man Cortez Jackson Sentenced to 66 Months for Heroin Conspiracy

(STL.News) – Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Cortez Jackson, 39, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin was sentenced yesterday by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 66 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Jackson pleaded guilty to this charge on November 8, 2019.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson found that Jackson was responsible for distributing a large amount of heroin – some of which was laced with fentanyl – during a six-month period in the Madison area. Judge Peterson stressed that the defendant had a sustained criminal history and exploited the illness of others for his own profit.

Co-defendant Van Williamson, who was the leader of the conspiracy, was sentenced by Judge Peterson to 8 years in federal prison on March 12, 2020.

The charge against Jackson was the result of an investigation conducted by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, Sun Prairie Police Department, and the Madison Police Department. The prosecution of the case has been handled by U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader and Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Reinhard.

