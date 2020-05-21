Sumter County Man Brent O’Neal McCray Indicted For Distributing Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announces the return of an indictment charging Brent O’Neal McCray (36, Coleman) with five counts of distributing methamphetamine. If convicted on all counts, McCray faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison.

According to court documents, on five separate occasions during February and March 2020, McCray sold approximately 7 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant and an undercover officer. Surveillance images captured by the undercover officer showed McCray selling the drugs from a rental vehicle. On at least one occasion, McCray had small children inside the vehicle during the drug sale.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael P. Felicetta.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE