Sumitomo Mitsui Financial explores taking bigger stake in Jefferies Financial

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) is considering increasing its stake in Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) as the two financial firms expand their alliance beyond the U.S., Nikkei reported early Thursday (Japan time), citing an interview with SMFG President and CEO Jun Ohta. In July 2021, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFG) formed the partnership with Jefferies (JEF), that included SMFG taking up to a 4.9% stake in JEF, an equity investment of ~$386M at the time. SMBC Nikko Securities also provided financing to Jefferies in the form of a $1.65B revolving credit facility, a $250M subordinated loan, and a $350M revolving credit line. “We’ve decided to move toward increasing our holdings,” Ohta said, without elaborating on the size or timing of an additional investment. Those decisions would be made once the two companies begin talks with each other and with U.S. regulators, he said. Ohta did say he would like Jefferies to become an equity-method affiliate, which would require a stake of between 20% and 50%. In spring 2021, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking (SMFG) agreed to acquire ~$250M of Ares Management (ARES) stock as part of ARES’s public offering of 9.5M shares of class A stock.