Protesters are back out on the streets of Sudan, staging the tenth major demonstration since the military takeover in October.

Security forces fired tear gas, internet services were cut, and large areas of the capital were locked down.

But protesters say they will not back down until the military hands over power to a civilian government.

Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall reports from Khartoum.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube