Sudan 64th anniversary of national independence

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I offer best wishes to the people of Sudan as you celebrate your National Day on January 1.

On the 64th anniversary of your national independence, we congratulate Sudan on your heroic efforts to form a responsive and democratic government that empowers all Sudanese, including youth, women, and those from historically marginalized areas.

The United States remains committed to working with the transitional government as Sudan seeks to advance peace, security, prosperity, and respect for human rights. We look forward to deepening our partnership as we secure progress towards these shared goals.

