Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran Officials Investigating a Second Inmate Death as a Homicide

CORCORAN, CA (STL.News) A second inmate has died from a Jan. 16, 2020 attack at California Department of Corrections‘ California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran (SATF).

Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, was pronounced dead on January 19 at an area hospital.

On January 16, 2020, correctional officers responded when inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, attacked two inmates in Facility A with a weapon, causing multiple head wounds to both victims.

Medical staff continued life-saving measures while waiting for the ambulances for both injured inmates. Both were transported to a local medical center. David Bobb, 48, succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital.

SATF’s Investigative Services Unit and the Kings County Coroner’s Office are investigating the deaths as homicides.

De Luis-Conti was received by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) on June 21, 2001. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

Watson was received by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) from Humboldt County on September 4, 2009 to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

Bobb was received by CDCR from San Diego County on October 17, 2005 to serve a life with the possibility of parole sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

SATF opened in Kings County in 1997 and houses Level II, III and IV inmates. The institution specializes in substance abuse treatment, houses more than 5,400 inmates and employs nearly 2,000 people.