SubDAO (GOV) Rises 0.05%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

SubDAO (GOV) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has added 0.05% to $0.03055206093.

InvestorsObserver gives SubDAO a moderate volatility rank of 72, placing it in the top 28% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

GOV’s moderate volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.SubDAO price is in a good position going forward. With support around $0.0297892710313095 and resistance near $0.031968981225778. This leaves SubDAO with room to run before facing selling pressures.

