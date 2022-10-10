Sturgeon vows not to quit as SNP leader and pledges to 'never give up' on ripping up UK

Nicola Sturgeon vowed to “never give up” on breaking up the UK as she pledged to continue serving as Scottish First minister “for quite some time yet”. The SNP leader told party members in Aberdeen she would do “everything in my power to build the better Scotland we all want to see”.

She added: "Scotland has got what it takes to be a successful independent country, it has it in abundance. Never let anyone tell us otherwise." For months rumours have swirled around Holyrood that Ms Sturgeon is preparing to step down as leader of her party at the next election if she is unable to hold a new referendum next year. The Supreme Court set to this week hear the Scottish Government's argument as to why it can hold a new independence vote without Westminster's consent. But addressing the SNP's annual party conference today, Ms Sturgeon said she had no intention of stepping down from the top role.

Asserting her authority, the veteran nationalist politician also appeared to take a swipe at her SNP colleagues who have expressed impatience at the party leadership’s failure to be more aggressive in the push for independence. Yesterday SNP President Michael Russell threatened the UK Supreme Court would “fail the people of Scotland” if it did not rule Holyrood can hold its own independence referendum. But this afternoon Ms Sturgeon said it was imperative Scots “respect that judgment”, adding: “We believe in the rule of law.” She continued: “As a party – and a movement – we will, of course, reflect.