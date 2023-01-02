Striking workers ‘could be handed more perks in bid to end crippling industrial action’

STRIKING workers could be handed more perks in a bid to end industrial action, government insiders say.

Ministers are seriously considering offering increased holiday allowances, pension benefits and bonuses.

1RMT boss Mick Lynch last night accused the Government of ‘blocking’ a dealCredit: Getty

Whitehall sources say the Government will “hold firm” over pay with healthcare and transport unions believing additional benefits could break the deadlock.

Public sector workers typically enjoy pensions more generous than the private sector, which is likely to enrage taxpayers left to pay for a boost.

Fast-tracked pay negotiations for this year could be brought forward by a couple of months to February or March as nurses and ambulance workers are due to strike this month.

It comes as 40,000 RMT members go on two 48-hour strikes today and Friday.

The perks would be on top of £154 million in taxpayer-funded bonuses given to 20,000 RMT signallers and track workers.

Network Rail insisted they have already put their “best and final offer” on the table two weeks ago, which included a nine per cent salary boost.

They also offered job security until 2025 but it was rejected by RMT members.

RMT boss Mick Lynch last night accused the Government of “blocking” a deal.

Speaking to the BBC, he also refuted claims his members would run out of money and back down.

Train drivers’ union Aslef will hold a one-day strike on Thursday, bringing about a total of five days of chaos.

Tory MP Greg Smith, who sits on the Transport Select Committee, last night said: “Unions need to accept a reasonable deal to get Britain away from strike-led decline.”

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “The Government stands ready to facilitate a resolution. It’s time the rail unions came to the table.”