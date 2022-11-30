Strikes in ‘nobody’s best interests’, says Health Secretary as ambulance crews to walk-out



Health Secretary Steve Barclay warned on Wednesday that strikes in the NHS were “in nobody’s best interests” as ambulance crews were set to strike within weeks.The Cabinet minister said he “deeply regretted” that some staff were planning industrial action.He spoke out as Britain’s biggest union Unison said ambulance workers in England intended to strike before Christmas, with nurses also planning walk-outs.Mr Barclay said: “I’m hugely grateful for the hard work and dedication of NHS staff and deeply regret some will be taking industrial action – which is in nobody’s best interests as we approach a challenging winter.“Our priority is keeping patients safe during any strikes and the NHS has tried and tested plans to minimise disruption and ensure emergency services continue to operate.Read More“My door remains open to discuss with the unions ways we can make the NHS a better place to work.”Mr Barclay added: “Our economic circumstances mean unions’ demands are not affordable – each additional 1 per cent pay rise for all staff on the Agenda for Change contract would cost around £700 million a year.“We’ve prioritised the NHS with record funding and accepted the independent pay review body recommendations in full to give over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year, with those on the lowest salaries receiving an increase of up to 9.3 per cent.“This is on top of 3 per cent last year when public sector pay was frozen and wider government support with the cost of living.”More follows