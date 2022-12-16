Strike boss Mick Lynch under pressure as it’s revealed 250 signallers & track engineers are paid £100k

ISOLATED Mick Lynch is under pressure to halt his strikes as it emerged 250 signallers and track engineers earn at least £100,000.

The sums, paid to workers represented by his RMT union, were received in the year to September.

3Mick Lynch is under pressure to halt his strikes as it emerged 250 signallers and track engineers earn at least £100,000Credit: i-Images

3Despite the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association voting to accept a pay offer, the hardline RMT is still out on strikeCredit: Alamy

Another 650 at Network Rail earned more than £80,000 while a quarter of track maintenance staff were found to be on more than £60,000.

Despite the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association voting to accept a pay offer, the hardline RMT is still out on strike.

It plans another day of action today after bringing the railways to a halt again yesterday.

A government source said of Mr Lynch: “He’s become increasingly isolated by not accepting a deal.”

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak insisted there would be no new pay offer for nurses, despite public support for their cause.

A YouGov poll showed nearly two thirds backed their Thursday walkout.

But the PM said: “We want to be fair, reasonable and constructive.

“That’s why we accepted the recommendations of an independent pay body about what fair pay would be.”

NHS figures revealed more than 15,000 treatments were cancelled on Thursday as a result of the walkout.

It also showed 9,999 nurses joined the strike.

Health bosses are braced for even more pain when nurses walk out again on Tuesday, followed by ambulance crews on Wednesday.

Saffron Cordery of NHS Providers said: “I think it’s going to be a very challenging time next week.”

TROOPS who step in to help cover NHS shortages in the strikes should get cash bonuses, Military Cross winner Lincoln Jupp said yesterday.

3The RTM plans another day of action today after bringing the railways to a halt again yesterdayCredit: Getty