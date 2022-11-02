Finance

'Stranger Things' Creel house hits the market for $1.5 million. See inside Vecna's lair

November 2, 2022
Hattie Francis

An iconic creepy home from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is now for sale, listed for $1.5 million in a small Georgia city.

The 140-year-old Victorian home in Rome, Georgia, was featured in the hit show’s fourth season and contains 6,000-square-feet, plus a guest house, of spooky grandeur. The Floyd County home is in the foothills of the Appalachian mountains. 

The current owners have restored the home to its original elaborate Victorian architecture, which still contains many of its original details – including handcrafted built-in bookshelves, cabinetry, moldings and a custom buffet. The home features an antique wall safe, beautiful chandeliers and a cast iron urinal.

The seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms home is surrounded by one-acre of land.  

In the show, Victor Creel’s home appears in flashbacks from the 50’s and later becomes a central location in the finale, where the main characters use a portal in the house to enter the Upside Down, save their friends and try to destroy Vecna.

The infamous parlor in the Creel House from Season 4 of "Stranger Things." The home at 906 E 2nd Ave., in Rome, Georgia, was listed for sale at $1.5 million Oct. 30, 2022.
The entrance and winding staircase inside the "Stranger Things" Creel house.
The dining room in the "Stranger Things" Creel House where Vecna telepathically killed his mother and sister.

The home was last sold in 2019 for $350,000, about five times less than its current sale price, according to the Georgia MLS

The entrance to the Creel House, home to the tragedy of the Creel family in Season 4 of "Stranger Things."
An exterior view of the "Stranger Things" Creel House.
The layout of the main house includes five or six bedrooms and five bathrooms, but the entire property has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The renovated kitchen includes all new appliances, custom cabinetry and a 15-foot island draped in black marble.

The renovated kitchen has all new appliances, custom cabinetry and a15-foot island draped in black marble.
All new appliances and cabinetry are seen in the butler's pantry.

The home’s original woodwork remains intact.

The 140-year-old Victorian home still contains many of its original detailing — including handcrafted built-in bookshelves, cabinetry, moldings, a custom buffet, and more. The home features an antique wall safe and a unique cast iron urinal.
The renovated attic of the Creel family "Stranger Things" home, also know to fans as the site of Jason Carver's, portrayed by Mason Dye, death in the series.
A view of a bedroom inside the"Stranger Things" Creel House.
A view of a living room en suite to a bedroom in the infamous Creel House.
An exterior view of the "Stranger Things" Creel House in daytime, which was listed for sale in Rome, Georgia for $1.5 million Oct. 30, 2022.
The areal view of the infamous Creel House at 906 E 2nd Ave., Rome, Georgia.

