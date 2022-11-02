'Stranger Things' Creel house hits the market for $1.5 million. See inside Vecna's lair

An iconic creepy home from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is now for sale, listed for $1.5 million in a small Georgia city.

The 140-year-old Victorian home in Rome, Georgia, was featured in the hit show’s fourth season and contains 6,000-square-feet, plus a guest house, of spooky grandeur. The Floyd County home is in the foothills of the Appalachian mountains.

The current owners have restored the home to its original elaborate Victorian architecture, which still contains many of its original details – including handcrafted built-in bookshelves, cabinetry, moldings and a custom buffet. The home features an antique wall safe, beautiful chandeliers and a cast iron urinal.

The seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms home is surrounded by one-acre of land.

In the show, Victor Creel’s home appears in flashbacks from the 50’s and later becomes a central location in the finale, where the main characters use a portal in the house to enter the Upside Down, save their friends and try to destroy Vecna.

The home was last sold in 2019 for $350,000, about five times less than its current sale price, according to the Georgia MLS.

The renovated kitchen includes all new appliances, custom cabinetry and a 15-foot island draped in black marble.

The home’s original woodwork remains intact.

