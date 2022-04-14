Stockton: Jeffrey James Bray Indicted on Firearms Charges

Stockton Man, Jeffrey James Bray Indicted on Firearms Charges

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment today against Jeffrey James Bray, 36, of Stockton, charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Bray sold at least six firearms to an undercover agent or confidential source in 2019. During the investigation, Bray also sold over 300 rounds of ammunition. Bray cannot lawfully buy or possess firearms or ammunition himself because he has sustained numerous felony convictions, including evading a police officer, vehicle theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and twice for second degree burglary.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Yuba City Police Department, and the Sacramento Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alstyn Bennett is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Bray faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today