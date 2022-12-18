Stocks to buy today: 6 short-term trading ideas by experts for 19 December

Indian market is likely to open higher on Monday tracking positive global cues.

We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:

Expert: Sagar Doshi, Technical Analyst – Research, told ETBureau

Dalmia Sugar: Buy| Target Rs 400| Stop Loss Rs 357



The current move is a follow-through to the consolidation breakout ensuring bulls remain in charge.

JB Chemicals: Buy| Target Rs 2260| Stop Loss Rs 2035



The stock has broken out from a month-long consolidation making a base at 2,000 levels.

Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert told ETNow

Expert: Nooresh Merani, an independent technical analyst told ETNow

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

