Stocks to buy or sell today: 6 short-term trading ideas by experts for Thursday 29 September

The Indian market opened higher on Thursday tracking positive global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied over 500 points while the Nifty50 reclaims 17,000 in the first 15 minutes of trade.

Sectorally, buying was seen in utilities, power, metals, auto, and energy stocks.

The market could remain volatile ahead of the September F&O expiry. The index could face some resistance around 17,100-17,300 levels while on the downside 16,800 will act as crucial support.

Nifty weekly contract has the highest open interest at 17,000 for Calls and 16,000 for Puts while monthly contracts have the highest open interest at 17,000 for Calls and 16,800 for Puts.

“The play today would be to see how far Nifty could stretch on the bounce from 16,800. The 17,170 region is a natural resistance,” Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at

, said.

“We expect this to be overcome, but fear that long liquidation pressure will re-emerge much before 17,350 is achieved. As maintained earlier, rejection trades would rekindle prospects of 16,650-16,300,” he said.



We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:

Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert told ETNow



: Buy| Target Rs 1080| Stop Loss Rs 990

: Buy| Target Rs 412| Stop Loss Rs 394

: Buy| Target Rs 330| Stop Loss Rs 300

Expert: Nooresh Merani, an independent technical analyst told ETNow



: Buy| Target Rs 800| Stop Loss Rs 710

: Buy| Target Rs 360| Stop Loss Rs 318

: Buy| Target Rs 245| Stop Loss Rs 207

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

