Stocks to buy or sell today: 6 short-term trading ideas by experts for 15 November 2022

Indian market is likely to open higher on Tuesday tracking the positive trend seen in other Asian markets.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 170 points while Nifty50 held on to 18,300 levels on Monday.
We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:
Expert: Dharmesh Shah, Head – Technical, told ETBureau
Reliance Industries: Buy| Target Rs 2725| Stop Loss Rs 2555
The stock recorded a breakout above a falling supply line joining highs since April 2022 and MACD is also in a buy mode which is a positive sign for the bulls.
: Buy| Target Rs 3470| Stop Loss Rs 3240
Falling channel breakout containing entire decline since CY22 offering favorable risk-reward set up on the upside.
: Buy| Target Rs 3055| Stop Loss Rs 2860
The stock formed an inverted head and shoulder pattern breakout with a base above the 200-Days EMA.
Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert told ETNow
: Buy| Target Rs 172| Stop Loss Rs 160
: Buy| Target Rs 1400| Stop Loss Rs 1260
: Buy| Target Rs 88| Stop Loss Rs 76
