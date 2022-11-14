Stocks to buy or sell today: 6 short-term trading ideas by experts for 15 November 2022

Indian market is likely to open higher on Tuesday tracking the positive trend seen in other Asian markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 170 points while Nifty50 held on to 18,300 levels on Monday.

We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:

Expert: Dharmesh Shah, Head – Technical, told ETBureau

Reliance Industries: Buy| Target Rs 2725| Stop Loss Rs 2555



The stock recorded a breakout above a falling supply line joining highs since April 2022 and MACD is also in a buy mode which is a positive sign for the bulls.

: Buy| Target Rs 3470| Stop Loss Rs 3240



Falling channel breakout containing entire decline since CY22 offering favorable risk-reward set up on the upside.

: Buy| Target Rs 3055| Stop Loss Rs 2860



The stock formed an inverted head and shoulder pattern breakout with a base above the 200-Days EMA.

Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert told ETNow

: Buy| Target Rs 172| Stop Loss Rs 160

: Buy| Target Rs 1400| Stop Loss Rs 1260

: Buy| Target Rs 88| Stop Loss Rs 76

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

