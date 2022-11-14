Business

Stocks to buy or sell today: 6 short-term trading ideas by experts for 15 November 2022

November 14, 2022
Alexander Graham

Indian market is likely to open higher on Tuesday tracking the positive trend seen in other Asian markets.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 170 points while Nifty50 held on to 18,300 levels on Monday.
We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:
Expert: Dharmesh Shah, Head – Technical, told ETBureau

Reliance Industries: Buy| Target Rs 2725| Stop Loss Rs 2555

The stock recorded a breakout above a falling supply line joining highs since April 2022 and MACD is also in a buy mode which is a positive sign for the bulls.
: Buy| Target Rs 3470| Stop Loss Rs 3240

Falling channel breakout containing entire decline since CY22 offering favorable risk-reward set up on the upside.
: Buy| Target Rs 3055| Stop Loss Rs 2860

The stock formed an inverted head and shoulder pattern breakout with a base above the 200-Days EMA.
Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert told ETNow

: Buy| Target Rs 172| Stop Loss Rs 160
: Buy| Target Rs 1400| Stop Loss Rs 1260
: Buy| Target Rs 88| Stop Loss Rs 76
(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)