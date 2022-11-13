Stocks to buy or sell today: 6 short-term trading ideas by experts for 14 November 2022

Indian market is likely to open flat on Monday tracking mixed global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose nearly 1200 points on Friday while Nifty50 closed above 18300 levels.

We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:

Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert told ETNow

: Buy| Target Rs 1650| Stop Loss Rs 1585

M&M: Buy| Target Rs 1325| Stop Loss Rs 1260

: Buy| Target Rs 1400| Stop Loss Rs 1240

Expert: Nooresh Merani, an independent technical analyst told ETNow

L&T: Buy| Target Rs 2200| Stop Loss Rs 1950

: Buy| Target Rs 2750| Stop Loss Rs 2590

FSL: Buy| Target Rs 125| Stop Loss Rs 105

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

