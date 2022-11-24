Stocks to buy or sell today: 12 short-term trading ideas by experts for 25 November 2022

The Indian domestic equity markets are likely to open on a mild note on Friday tracking muted global cues as the new derivative series begins.

The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were hovering near new lifetime highs on Thursday.

Larsen & Toubro: Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,060 |



For today’s trade, a long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 3,080-3,100 for the target of Rs 3,150 with a strict stop loss of Rs 3,060.

: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,010 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,940 |



A long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 1,950-1,960 for the target of Rs 2,010 with a strict stop loss of Rs 1,940.

: Buy | Target Price: Rs 377 | Stop Loss: Rs 364 |



A long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 366-370 for the target of Rs 377 with a strict stop loss of Rs 364.

Expert: Pritesh Mehta, Lead Technical Analyst – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities, told ET Bureau

Larsen & Toubro: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,225 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,005 |



Triple top buy post a bullish anchor column on P&F chart implies continuation of recent momentum.

: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,730 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,585 |



Consolidation at the top has resulted in a renewed uptrend. Bullish breakout to result in further upside.

Tata Consumer: Buy | Target Price: Rs 860 | Stop Loss: Rs 765 |



Double top buys, sustenance above 10-column average and bullish turtle breakout to continue pullback.

Expert: Nooresh Merani, Market Expert, told ETNow

: Buy | Target Price: Rs 980 | Stop Loss: Rs 925 |

(India): Buy | Target Price: Rs 110 | Stop Loss: Rs 88 |

: Buy | Target Price: Rs 120 | Stop Loss: Rs 99 |

Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert, told ETNow

: Buy | Target Price: Rs 580 | Stop Loss: Rs 525 |

: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,550 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,420 |

: Buy | Target Price: Rs 155 | Stop Loss: Rs 140 |

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)