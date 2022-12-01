Stocks to buy or sell today: 11 short-term trading ideas by experts for 2 December 2022

The Indian markets began the trade on a bearish note on Friday.

Sensex, Nifty ended on a higher note on Thursday as the gains were trimmed on the back of profit booking on higher levels.

We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:

Expert: Securities told ETmarkets.com

| Buy | Target Rs 3,480 | Stop Loss Rs 3,330 |



A long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 3,370- 3,390 for the target of Rs 3,480 with a strict stop loss of Rs 3,330.

| Buy | Target Rs 866 | Stop Loss Rs 825 |



A long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 835- 845 for the target of Rs 866 with a strict stop loss of Rs 825.

Mahindra & Mahindra | Sell | Target Rs 1,268 | Stop Loss Rs 1,328 |



A short position can be initiated in the range of Rs 1,305-1,315 for the target of Rs 1,268 with a strict stop loss of Rs 1,328.

Expert: ICICIDirect Research told ETmarkets.com

(Dec Series Future) | Buy | Target Rs 517.4-528.2 | Stop Loss Rs 503 |

(Dec Series Futures) | Sell | Target Rs 225.4-222.2 | Stop Loss Rs 229.7 |

Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert, told ETNow

| Buy | Target Rs 1,750 | Stop Loss Rs 1,600 |

| Buy | Target Rs 1,000 | Stop Loss Rs 935 |

| Buy | Target Rs 590 | Stop Loss Rs 535 |

Expert: Nooresh Merani, an independent technical analyst told ETNow

| Buy | Target Rs 660 | Stop Loss Rs 590 |

| Buy | Target Rs 460 | Stop Loss Rs 395 |

PVR | Buy | Target Rs 2,050 | Stop Loss Rs 1,850 |

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

