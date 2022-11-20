Business

Stocks to buy or sell today: 10 short-term trading ideas by experts for 21 November 2022

November 20, 2022
Alexander Graham

Indian market is likely to open flat on Monday tracking muted global cues.
We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:
Expert: Sagar Doshi, Technical Analyst, Research, told ETBureau

SBI: Buy| Target Rs 635| Stop Loss Rs 590

Price correction now seems over as volumes are rising with prices moving out of consolidation.
: Buy| Target Rs 320| Stop Loss Rs 273

The stock is on the verge to make swing highs. A breakout is confirmed on the daily and weekly charts showing a strong bullish pace.
: Buy| Target Rs 860| Stop Loss Rs 780

Price is now holding above its base formation and any reversal in prices will attract huge amount of short covering.
: Buy| Target Rs 235| Stop Loss Rs 200

The stock is witnessing buying demand near the 204-207 range. Volatility contraction is a sign of bottoming out formation.
Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert told ETNow

: Buy| Target Rs 3250| Stop Loss Rs 3000
: Sell| Target Rs 6500| Stop Loss Rs 7000
: Buy| Target Rs 334| Stop Loss Rs 308
Expert: Nooresh Merani, an independent technical analyst told ET NOW

: Buy| Target Rs 2100| Stop Loss Rs 1900
: Buy| Target Rs 650| Stop Loss Rs 588
PFC: Buy| Target Rs 135| Stop Loss Rs 120
(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)