Stocks in the news: TechM, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Dr Reddy's and Tata Motors

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 48 points, or 0.26 per cent higher at 18,366, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Monday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

Tech Mahindra: The IT major will sell its entire stake in its the Netherlands-based subsidiary Dynacommerce Holdings BV to its step-down subsidiary Comviva Netherlands for about Rs 58 crore. The agreement for the deal is expected to be signed during the first week of January 2023 and the transaction is expected to complete around the same time.

Sun Pharma: The drug major has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Halol facility which is already under an import alert. The warning letter summarises violations with respect to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations.

Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major’s fully owned subsidiary- ML Smart City Mobility Solutions has singed a definitve agreement with Bengaluru Metropolitan for the supply, operation and maintainance of 921 electric buses in Bengaluru for a period of 12 years.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The drug maker’s wholly owned subsidiary Dr Reddy’s Research and Development BV (DRRDBV) has entered into a pact to sell certain assets and liabilities of its Netherlands-based site. It has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Delpharm Development Leiden BV, part of France-based Delpharm Group.

: The private lender has concluded assignment of the Rs 48,000-crore stressed asset loan portfolio of the bank to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction company. The bank had earlier declared JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction (JC Flowers ARC) as the winner of the Swiss Challenge process for sale of its identified portfolio of stressed assets.

Jindal Steel and Power: The metal player will spend Rs 7,930 crore under the PLI scheme for specialty steel to manufacture eight types of high-end alloy in the country. JSPL is one of the qualifiers of the government’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

The Phoenix Mills: The real estate firmhas completed the acquisition of 7.22 acre-land parcel in Surat, Gujarat for about Rs 510 crore. The amount is inclusive of stamp duty. The land parcel has been acquired through Thoth Mall and Commercial Real Estate Private Ltd, an indirect subsidiary of the company.

GMR Airports Infrastructure: Step-down subsidiary GMR Airports International BV received Rs 1,389.90 crore against the sale of shares in GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (a JV between GMR Airports International BV, and Megawide Construction Corp) and the issuance of exchangeable notes to Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc.

: The utility firm’s arm JSW Energy (Barmer) has issued over 99 crore bonus shares worth Rs 995.90 crore. JSW Energy (Barmer), wholly-owned material subsidiary of the company, has completed a bonus issue of 99,59,09,996 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 9,95,90,99,960.

MCX: As top commodity exchange races against time to move its trading technology from erstwhile promoter 63 Moons, regulator Sebi is keeping a close vigil on mock trading sessions and the transition process. The matter has reached Madras High Court with an investors group seeking a detailed probe by Sebi.

UTI Asset Manangement Company: The Tata Group is in final negotiations to buy a majority stake in India’s eighth-biggest mutual fund, UTI Asset Management Co, from four state-owned financial entities, according to people close to the development. A final agreement is being sought on the deal valuation.

: The home financing player has opened ‘Roshni’ branches in various locations, including tier II and III cities, for deepening its customer base in the affordable housing segment. Through its affordable home loan scheme Roshni.

: The promoter of engineering firm divested 17.3 per cent stake or 77,85,819 shares in the company in the range of Rs 1,700.14 – Rs 1,702.87 apiece for Rs 1,323.97 crore through open market transactions. as per bulk deal data available with the NSE and BSE.

: The compressors and pumpls player has joined hands with transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm to explore business opportunities for the export of railway rolling stock, besides infrastructure and urban transport for both domestic and overseas markets.

: The civil construction firm company has received a letter of acceptance for a new HAM project ‘4-Laning of Karimnagar Warangal section of NH-563’ in Telangana, from the National Highways Authority of India. The order is worth Rs 1,647 crore.

: The brewery firm has received board approval for the allotment of 1.05 crore shares at a price of Rs 95 per share to foreign portfolio investor Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP on a preferential basis, who will invest about Rs 100 crore.

: The private lender its promoter entity Baskar Babu Ramachandran has sold 50 lakh shares for Rs 55.44 crore to close a loan availed by him. Post this transaction, the total promoter group holding would stand at 23.30 per cent and Ramachandran’s individual holding would come down to 5.94 per cent.

