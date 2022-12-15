Stocks in the news: RIL, Wipro, HPCL, Nykaa, ZEEL and Deepak Fertilizers

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 65 points, or 0.35 per cent higher at 18,394.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Friday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

: The FMCG arm and subsidiary of the country’s leading conglomerate’s arm Reliance Retail on announced the launch of its consumer packaged goods brand ‘Independence’ in Gujarat, with plans for national rollout as part of its ambition in the FMCG segment. The brand has been launched by Reliance Consumer Products.

Wipro: The IT company major said it has signed a multi-year digital transformation partnership with fintech firm Finastra for corporate banks in the Middle East. The multi-year engagement will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra’s trade finance solutions in the region.

: The state run oil marketing firmwill raise Rs 10,000 crore in debt from domestic or overseas market to fund its oil refining and fuel marketing operations. HPCL said the borrowing was within the overall borrowing powers of the company.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Kravis Investment Partners II offloaded 3.67 crore shares of e-commerce beauty company Nykaa in five tranches at a price of Rs 171 apiece for a Rs 629.06 crore through open market transactions as per data from the BSE.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The state run lender has moved the National Company Law Tribunal against Zee Entertainment Enterprises seeking an insolvency proceeding against the media firm to recover dues of Rs 149.60 crore. has claimed an amount of Rs 149.60 crore, which has been disputed by ZEEL.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation: The Industrial chemicals and fertilisers manufacturer announced a corporate restructuring plan under which it will demerge its mining chemicals and fertilisers businesses. The board of Smartchem Technologies, its wholly-owned subsidiary, in a meeting approved a corporate restructuring plan.

Max Healthcare Institute: The healthcare chain said its board has approved providing funding of up to Rs 300 crore to its wholly-owned arm Max Hospitals and Allied Services to partly finance the cost of Phase-I expansion of bed capacity at Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai.

: Two entities- Sapphire Foods Mauritius and WWD Ruby- cumulatively offloaded 10.7 per cent stake or 68.25 lakh shares of the omnichannel restaurant operator in multiple tranches at an average price of Rs 1,347 worth Rs 919.27 crore through open market transactions, according to block deal data available with the BSE.

Petronet LNG: India’s largest liquefied natural gas importer will set up a floating LNG receipt facility at Gopalpur port in Odisha at Rs 2,306 crore. The company has signed an agreement with Gopalpur Ports for the facility that will have a capacity of about 4 million tonnes per annum.

: The textile player said its board members have approved issuance of securities in one or more tranches, worth up to $13 million or Rs 108 crore, and issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 500 crore, to identified investors.

: The BK Birla group company said it has raised Rs 90 crore by allotting ninety lakh non-convertible preference shares to a promoter shareholder. The fund will help ease the liquidity condition of the cement maker.

SJVN: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency said that it has inked a loan pact with SJVN Green Energy, a subsidiary of SJVN, for financing Rs 4,444.71 crore for latter’s 1,000MW solar power project at Bikaner in Rajasthan.

K

ajaria Ceramics: The company has executed a joint venture agreement between subsidiary International DMCC, UAE, and AL Rathath Marble Factory LLC, UAE. The joint venture will run the business of glazed vitrified tiles, sanitaryware/bathware products, marbles, granites, natural stones and allied products in UAE.

: The smallcap czar and ace investor Porinju Veliyath bought 2.3 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares bought at an average price of Rs 100.31 per share.

Gammon India: The civil construction firm’s board has approved the extension of the tenure of the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ajit Balubhai Desai till March 31 next year. Prior to the board’s approval, Desai’s term as CEO was to end on December 16.

