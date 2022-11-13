Stocks in the news: LIC, Godrej Properties, ONGC, Fortis, Bharat Dynamics and ZEEL

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 38.5 points, or 0.21 per cent higher at 18,474.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Monday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

ONGC, Grasim, IRCTC: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, , IRCTC, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Abbott India, , NMDC, Linde India, Aarti Industries, AIA Engineering, GMR Airport Infra, Apollo Tyres, and Radico Khaitan are among the companies that will announce their results for September 2022 quarter today.

: The state-owned insurer reported a multi-fold jump in net profit to Rs 15,952 crore in the September quarter, boosted by profits from its investments. The insurer had a net profit of Rs 1,434 crore in the year-ago period.

: The realty firm said it has been declared as the highest bidder for two adjacent land parcels in Noida with a bid of Rs 377 crore. The company said that it has been declared as highest bidder as per the e-tendering portal of SBI, which facilitated the e-auction on behalf of Noida Authority.

Fortis Healthcare: The healthcare chain reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 218.3 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022, up 67.1 per cent from Rs 130.6 crore recorded in the year-ago period. The company stated that its consolidated revenues for Q2FY23 stood at Rs 1,607 crore.

Bharat Dynamics: The state-owned defence company reported a massive 75.3 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 75.8 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by healthy operating performance and higher other income. Revenue grew by 6.1 per cent to Rs 534.8 crore compared to year-ago period.

: The media and entertainment company reported a 58 per cent decline in profit at Rs 112.8 crore for the September FY23 quarter, dented by weak operating performance and muted topline growth. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,028.4 crore grew by 2.5 per cent.

Exide Industries: The automobile batteries announced a net profit of Rs 246 crore for the second quarter ended September, a five per cent rise over the corresponding quarter of last year’s profit of Rs 234 crore. Sales momentum remains healthy and revenue from operations grew strongly by 13 per cent to Rs 3719 crore during the quarter.

: The drug maker said its net profit increased 3 per cent to Rs 193 crore in the second quarter ended September. It had reported a net profit from continuing operations at Rs 187 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

: The gold loan firm reported a 10.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 409.48 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 369.88 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Aurobindo Pharma: The drug maker reported a 41 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 409 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Hyderabad-based drug firm had posted a net profit of Rs 697 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

Sun TV Network: The television broadcaster clocked a 3 per cent growth in consolidated profit at Rs 407.4 crore on better margin performance but impacted by tepid top line growth. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter fell 2.7 per cent to Rs 825.7 crore.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The pharmaceutical firm has reported 13 per cent rise in profit after tax at Rs 111 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. The drug firm had logged a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 98 crore in July-September period of previous fiscal year.

: The pharma player said its consolidated net profit declined by 19 per cent to Rs 133 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022 on account of higher expenses. The drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 164 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

EID Parry (India): The part of the Murugappa Group reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 85.13 crore for the July-September quarter. The company made Rs 73.19 crore last year.

: The logistics solution provider said it has completed the acquisition of Rivigo Services and appointed Sreeram Venkateswaran as its chief executive officer. MLL through its subsidiary MLL Express Services closed the transaction with effect from November 10.

Thermax: The energy and environment solutions company recorded a 24.1 per cent growth in profit at Rs 109.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 on strong top line and operating performance. Revenue grew by 41.3 per cent to Rs 2,075.3 crore.

: The railway firm reported a 38.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 174.18 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.94 crore in the year-ago period.

: The Mumbai-based drug firm said its profit after tax (PAT) rose marginally to Rs 279 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. It had reported a PAT of Rs 275 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

ABB India: The electrification and automation major posted a 69 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 203 crore in the September quarter, aided by higher revenues and a one-off gain. The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 120 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

RITES: The public sector transport consultancy and engineering firm reported 19.6 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 140.20 crore for September quarter 2022-23. The company had logged a PAT of Rs 174.49 crore in the year-ago period.

: The drug maker’s consolidated net profit fell to Rs 522.5 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022 as against a profit of Rs 3,002.3 crore registered in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,134.7 crore during the July-September quarter from Rs 3,759.8 crore.

GMR Power And Urban Infra: The engineering and construction reported a more than four-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,082.70 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 248.95 crore in the year-ago period.

Garware Hi-Tech Films: The specialty polyester film manufacturer reported an 11.1 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September at Rs 48 crore It had logged a PAT of Rs 43 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

: The iron foundries company posted a 25 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6.31 crore in September quarter compared to year ago, mainly due to higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

ITI: The state-owned telecom gear maker reported widening of its consolidated net loss to over Rs 100 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company had posted a loss of Rs 55.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

: The Anil Ambani group firm reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss at Rs 162.15 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 306.04 crore in the year-ago period.

