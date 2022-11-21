Stocks in the news: Kaynes Tech, Jubilant Food, Delhivery, Nykaa, Lupin and JK Paper

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 43.6 points, or 0.25 per cent higher at 18,248.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Tuesday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

Kaynes Technologies India: The IoT player is set to make its debut at the bourses on Tuesday after the company raised Rs 858 crore via its initial public offering between November 10-14 by selling the shares in the range of Rs 559-587 apeice.

: The food services company has received approval of its board to set up a subsidiary to run Domino’s Pizza business in Nepal. The subsidiary will be set up under Jubilant FoodWorks International Luxembourg.

: The pharmaceutical company’s subsidiary has signed MoU with the Government of Rajasthan to strengthen healthcare system. It will address the prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Alwar district.

Delhivery: Carlyle Group’s CA Swift Investments offloaded 1,84,04,607 shares or 2.5 per cent stake in supply chain company at an average price of Rs 330.02 apiece amounting to Rs 607.38 crore through the open market transaction. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte – ODI acquired 48,54,607 shares of the company at the same price.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Lighthouse India will sell shares worth Rs 335 crore of via block deal on Tuesday at a price band of Rs 180- 183.50 per share. The Bank of America Corporation is banker to the deal.

: The paper and packaging board company said it will acquire Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging in phases for about Rs 578 crore. HPPL and SPPL are India’s leading corrugated packaging manufacturers with seven plants across the country.

: The Pune-based automotive major said it has commenced the production of its next-generation shared mobility platform Urbania, developed at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. It showcased the new shared mobility platform, then code-named T1N, at the Auto Expo in 2020.

: Adani group’s open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in the media firm from the market will start from Tuesday. The offer with a price band of Rs 294 per share will open on November 22 and close on December 5.

: Vasistha C Patel has resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with immediate effect. Nitin R Patil also resigned as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company.

: The state run NBFC has incorporated two special purpose vehicles for the development of independent transmission projects. Both will be wholly owned subsidiaries of PFC Consulting, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation.

MIC Electronics: The industrial electronics firm has received tender for supply, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive annual maintenance contract of telecom material at railway stations in Madhya Pradesh. The value of the said tender is Rs 2.02 crore.

