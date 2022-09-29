Stocks in the news: Here Moto, Indian Oil, Lupin, PNB and Adani Group stocks

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 38 points, or 0.23 per cent lower at 16,774, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Friday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler manufacturer said it will invest $60 million (Rs 490 crore) in US-based Zero motorcycles to jointly develop electric motorcycles. It said it is finalising a collaboration agreement with the California (US)-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group’s port firm said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Aviation Fuels (AAFL) to carry on the business of sourcing, transporting, supplying and trading of aviation related fuels. APSEZ said that AAFL will commenceits business operations in due course.

: The latest entrant in Nity50 said it’s three wholly-owned subsidiaries have achieved financial closure for the access-controlled six-lane greenfield Ganga Expressway Project in Uttar Pradesh under public-private partnership mode. The company in a statement said it has secured finances of Rs 10,238 crore from lenders.

: The state-owned oil marketer has floated a wholly-owned subsidiary to carry out finance activities such as fund pooling and treasury operations. Its board has accorded approval for formation of the subsidiary – Finance Company and opening its office in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gift City in Gandhinagar.

: The Adani Group’s renewable energy player said it has commissioned the world’s largest wind-solar power plant of 600 MW capacity in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The plant has a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.69/kwh for 25 years.



Lupin: The pharma company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Mirabegron extended-release tablets, to market in the US Mirabegron is a generic equivalent of Myrbetriq extended-release tablets of Astellas Pharma Global Development.





: Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of 100 per cent equity of Diliigent Power and DB Power by Adani Power. The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of the 100 per cent of the share capital and economic rights of Diliigent Power and DB Power by Adani Power.

: The auto component group said it has appointed K Mahendra Kumar as the group’s Chief Financial Officer. He joins Varroc Group from

, where he was an Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for over five years.

: The public sector lender has decided to sell its entire stake in Asset Reconstruction Company (ARCIL) at an agreed price. Its shareholding in ARCIL is 10.01 per cent as of now.

: Life Insurance Corporation announced buying additional stake in speciality chemicals maker to take its overall shareholding in the company to over 5 per cent. The Corporation’s shareholding in Deepak Nitrite has increased from 67,88,327 to 68,58,414 equity shares.

: The railways firm has received contract for construction of 4 lane highway from Samarlakota to Achampeta Junction, from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The contract is a part of Kakinada port to NH – 16 connectivity in Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on EPC mode at a cost of Rs 408 crore.

: The public sector enterprise has completed commissioning of doubling work of Hajipur- Bachhwara of 72 route Km including electrification. IRCON was appointed by East Central Railways for this work.

: The lubricants maker announced its exclusive partnership with Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility for a special range of electric vehicle fluids. Under the collaboration, the Hinduja Group company will officially supply EV fluids to the two EV makers for their vehicles.

: The realty company said the board of directors have approved the consolidation of the partnership interest of the company in Ahmedabad East Infrastructure LLP (AEI LLP) from 51.43 per cnet to 55.24 per cent and profit sharing in AEI LLP from 94.2 per cnet to 98.00 per cnet upon acquisition of entire partnership.





: The dyes and pigment company said it has entered in a share purchase agreement for sale of 100 per cent equity shares held in subsidiary Bhageria Exim Private, for Rs 1 lakh. After the stake sale, Bhageria Exim will cease to be the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

