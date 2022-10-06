Stocks in the news: HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, ZEEL, HCL Tech and Apollo Hospital

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 81 points, or 0.47 per cent higher at 17,420, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

: The private sector lender said it has registered a 23.5 per cent rise in loans to Rs 14.80 lakh crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. The credit book was Rs 11.98 lakh crore as of September 30 last year. The bank’s advances grew by around 25.8 per cent over September 30, 2021.

Tata Steel: The largest steel maker in India said it has offloaded 19 per cent stake in Al Rimal Mining LLC, Oman (Al Rimal). With this transaction, the company’s shareholding in Al Rimal has come down to 51 per cent from 70 per cent.





Zee Entertainment: The Competition Commission (CCI) gave its conditional approval to the mega-merger deal between Sony and Zee that will create one of the largest media groups in the country. The deal, announced in September last year, has received the CCI’s nod after the regulator accepted ‘voluntary remedies’ proposed by the parties.

HCL Technologies: The IT company plans to hire 1,000 people in Brazil in the next two years and will also open a new technology centre in Campinas.

is scaling up its operations to serve its growing local and global client base across industries.

: The hospital chain has acquired a 60 per cent stake in leading classical Ayurvedic hospital AyurVAID for a consideration of Rs 26.4 crore. The investment will be used to upgrade existing centres, set up new centres, strengthen enterprise platforms, and for digital health initiatives.

DLF: The realty major has sold all 292 luxury homes in Gurugram for over Rs 1,800 crore within few days of the launch of the project, signalling strong demand despite rise in interest rate on home loans and property prices. On September 26, DLF had launched its project ‘The Grove’ located at DLF phase-5 in Gurugram, Haryana.





Avenue Supermarts: The owner and operator of retail chain D-Mart has reported a 35.75 per cent rise in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 10,384.66 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company had revenue from operations of Rs 7,649.64 crore in the year-ago period.

: The subsidiary of QSR chain -Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands BV- acquired additional stake in Netherlands-based DP Eurasia NV. As on October 3, subsidiary is holding 49.04 per cent stake in DP Eurasia, the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

: The electric utilities firm has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government to set up a 960 megawatt hydro pump storage project in Raigarh district of the state. Hydro pumped storage is a well-established technology that provides adequate peaking power reserves, reliable grid operation, energy balancing and storage capacity.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The IT company board approved raising of up to Rs 1,400 crore through equity or debt bonds. The board has inter alia considered and approved the matter related to raising funds. The company has permission to opt for a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement for fund raise.

industan Zinc: The Vedanta group firm’s mined metal output rose by 3 per cent to 2,55,000 tonnes in the July-September quarter on the back of better grades and improved mill recoveries. The company’s mined metal production was at 2,48,000 tonnes in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.





: The telecom services company has completed its divestment of stake in IDS UK. In September 2022, it had entered into definitive documents to sell its stake (through its wholly-owned subsidiary) in Impact Data Solutions, UK (IDS UK) to Hexatronic Group AB.





: The leading NBFC’s wholly owned subsidiary- Sundaram Home Finance- said it aims to serve small traders in tier 2 and 3 cities by offering customised loans to support their business growth. The company said it has inaugurated a small business loan branch in Madurai and would also open a similar outlet in Tenkasi.

: The commercial vehicle maker company said the board of directors will meet on October 8 to consider the proposal for raising of funds via rights issue, or preferential issue including a qualified institutions placement.

: The financial services player has sold a wind turbine generator plant in Dhule, Maharashtra. Further, the agreement for sale of the other remaining wind turbine at Sangli, Maharashtra will be entered into in due course of time.

Trimurthi: The pharma retailer has has completed transfer of 100 per cent stake in subsidiary Trimurthi Pharmaceuticals. With this, Trimurthi Pharmaceuticals has ceased to be a subsidiary.

