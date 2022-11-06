Stocks in the news: Coal India, RIL, Titan, SBI, Power Grid, GAIL, Cipla and Tata Motors

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 86.5 points, or 0.48 per cent higher at 18,289.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Monday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

Coal India, Divis Labs, BPCL: Coal India, Divi’s Laboratories, Bharat Petroleum, One97 Communication, , Sundaram Finance, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Vinati Organics, KRP Mill, , PB Fintech and Affle (India) are among the companies that will announce their results for September 2022 quarter today.

: The oil, telecom and retail conglomerate is set to acquire German retailer METRO AG’s Cash and Carry business in India in a deal estimated at around 500 million euros (Rs 4,060 crore), industry sources said. The deal includes 31 wholesale distribution centres, land banks and other assets owned by METRO Cash & Carry here.

State Bank of India: The country’s largest lender reported the highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 13,265 crore, up 74 per cent year-on-year, for the September quarter of FY23, buoyed by robust loan sales, higher interest income and lower provisions. The PSB said its total income increased to Rs 88,734 crore during the quarter under review.

: The state-owned power transmission player posted over eight per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,650.16 crore in the September quarter of FY23, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 3,376.38 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

Tata Motors: The home grown auto major said it has increased prices of its passenger vehicles with effect from November 7. The weighted average increase will be 0.9 per cent, depending on the variant and model.

Titan: The jewellery and watches maker reported a 30.26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 835 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022, helped by strong momentum during the festive sales. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 641 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

GAIL (India): The state-owned gas utility reported a 46 per cent drop in its September quarter net profit as it slashed petrochemical output after a former unit of Russian energy giant Gazprom stopped gas supplies. Net profit stood at Rs 1,537.07 crore in July-September compared with Rs 2,862.95 crore profit in the same period a year back.

Britannia Industries: The bakery foods company reported a 28.47 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 490.58 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, helped by volume growth. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 381.84 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Cipla: The drug major said its consolidated net profit increased 12 per cent to Rs 797 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on the back of robust sales across domestic and the US market. The Mumbai-based drug maker had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 709 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

: The parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo reported a widening of loss to Rs 1,583.34 crore for the September quarter due to higher fuel costs and foreign exchange loss. The airline reported a loss of Rs 381.8 crore, excluding the foreign exchange loss of Rs 1,201.5 crore, in the latest quarter under review.

Bank of Baroda: The state-owned reported a jump of 59 per cent in its net profit to Rs 3,313 crore for the second quarter ended September on the back of a decline in bad loans and rise in interest income. The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 2,088 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

TVS Motor Company: The two wheeler player said its consolidated net profit increased by 59 per cent to Rs 373 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022, riding on the back of strong sales across markets. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 234 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.

Marico: The FMCG firm reported a decline of 2.84 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 307 crore for the second quarter ended September, mainly due to losses on translation of foreign currency receivables and higher effective tax rate. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 316 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

Escorts Kubota: The farm equipment firm reported a 43 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.8 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, adversely impacted by high commodity prices and impairment of investment in a joint venture. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 173.47 crore in the same last quarter.

: The Aditya Birla Group company reported over five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.44 crore in the second quarter of FY23, led by robust festive sales and consistent performance from e-commerce channels. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5.09 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

: The realty firm’s sale bookings rose 32 per cent to Rs 399 crore during September quarter 2022-23 on better housing demand. Its sale bookings stood at Rs 303 crore in the year-ago period.

: The digital networks integrator posted a 58 per cent fall at Rs 44 crore in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter and said it is consciously prioritizing core areas of business. The net profit stood at Rs 105 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

: The registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds reported an almost flat profit after tax at Rs 72.1 crore in the September quarter. In comparison, the exchange had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 72.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar): The metal player said its profit after tax fell 49 per cent year-on-year to Rs 253 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had clocked Rs 498.58 crore profit after tax (PAT) during the same period of 2021-22.

DCB Bank: The private sector lender posted a 73 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 112 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 on the back of reduction in bad loans. The bank had reported a profit of Rs 63 crore in the year-ago period.

Mahindra Logistics: The logistics firm reported over two-fold growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 11 crore for the September 2022 quarter, mainly driven by the continuing recovery in the automotive industry. The company reported a PAT of Rs 5 crore for the quarter ended September 2021.

Go Fashion (India): The owner of popular women’s wear brand ‘Go Colors’ recorded a 3.76 per cent rise on its profit after tax for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 at Rs 19.3 crore. The company had registered profit after tax at Rs 18.6 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

: The public sector lender has recorded a 33.2 per cent jump in its net profit for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 at Rs 501 crore. The Chennai-headquartered bank registered net profit at Rs 376 crore during the corresponding period last year.

: The part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group has reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 142.46 crore for the July-August 2022 quarter. The company registered standalone PAT at Rs 121.42 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Triveni Engineering & Industries: The sugar firm reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,387.76 crore for the quarter ended September on one-off gains. Its net profit stood at Rs 92.47 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 1,483.33 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,163.66 crore.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The public sector lender said its net profit rose 27 per cent to Rs 278 crore in the second quarter of FY23 on the back of reduction in bad loans. The bank had reported a profit of Rs 218 crore in the year-ago period.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co: The textile company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 93.02 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 93.35 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

: The engineering services player posted an over 8 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 37.2 crore for the September quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. The net profit of the company stood at Rs 34.3 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Puravankara: The realty firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.22 crore for the quarter ended September on lower income. Its net profit stood at Rs 12.27 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Elgi Equipments: The air compressors manufacturer reported standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 72.7 crore for the second quarter that ended on September 30 this financial year. The standalone PAT for the same quarter in the previous fiscal was Rs 56.9 crore.

: The disinvestment-bound PSU reported a 48.81 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 124 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. The shipping company had reported a net profit of Rs 243 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Infibeam Avenues: The first listed payments infrastructure firm in the country said its net profit for the second quarter rose 123 per cent year-on-year to Rs 40 crore. The company said the higher bottom-line was driven by the highest-ever quarterly revenue, which grew 53 per cent to Rs 477 crore from Rs 311 crore a year ago.

Akzo Nobel India: The paints and coatings maker reported a 17.41 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.4 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 on the back of higher revenue. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 55.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Jagran Prakashan: The publisher of the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran reported a decline of 16.88 per cent in its consolidated net profit of Rs 50.61 crore for the second quarter ended September. It also announced that it will buy back 4.60 crore paid-up equity shares of the company aggregating Rs 345 crore.

: The consultancy firm posted a 17.7 per cent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 95.2 crore in the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The standalone net profit of the company was Rs 81.2 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

Shri Keshav Cement & Infra: The smallcap cement player returned to black in September 2022 quarter with the company reported a net profit at Rs 1.16 crore. The total revenue of companies increased marginally to Rs 24.84 crore from Rs 23.67 crore. EBITDA margin improved 548 basis points to 36.07 per cent.

